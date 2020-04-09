PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri calls for financial assistance for transgender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri Thursday called up the government and philanthropists to provide financial assistance as well as food packages to transgender community during the corona lockdown situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri Thursday called up the government and philanthropists to provide financial assistance as well as food packages to transgender community during the corona lockdown situation.

Talking to media after distributing food packages among transgender community here, she said transgenders are most neglected segment of society and it is out joint responsibility to help them in this hour of need.

She said that transgenders have no source of income and due to corona lockdown their problems have aggravated. She said the philanthropists should have to help them generously so that they could live a respectable life.