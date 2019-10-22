Pakistan,Turkey to identify areas for enhancing cooperation in energy sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan.

During the meeting, matters relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries especially in the energy sector were discussed, said a press release issue here .

It was agreed that special areas would identified by both the countries for the upcoming visit of Turkish President for further enhancing cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan's energy sector was fast growing and the renewable energy potential was enormous which needed to be tapped by the foreign investors.

He said that new renewable energy policy was in the process of its approval which would open the sector for new investment.

He also invited the Turkish companies for their investment in the Power Sector.

The Turkish Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for continued support to the Turkish companies working in Pakistan. He informed that many Turkish investors were closely following the growing energy sector of Pakistan and were ready to invest in its various fields.