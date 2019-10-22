UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan,Turkey To Identify Areas For Enhancing Cooperation In Energy Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan,Turkey to identify areas for enhancing cooperation in energy sector

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan.

During the meeting, matters relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries especially in the energy sector were discussed, said a press release issue here .

It was agreed that special areas would identified by both the countries for the upcoming visit of Turkish President for further enhancing cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan's energy sector was fast growing and the renewable energy potential was enormous which needed to be tapped by the foreign investors.

He said that new renewable energy policy was in the process of its approval which would open the sector for new investment.

He also invited the Turkish companies for their investment in the Power Sector.

The Turkish Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for continued support to the Turkish companies working in Pakistan. He informed that many Turkish investors were closely following the growing energy sector of Pakistan and were ready to invest in its various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Visit National University

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

16 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

17 minutes ago

China's major telecom operators build over 80,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests of Turkey-M ..

2 minutes ago

Central African countries in talks on boosting ant ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Futsal Fed plans to host Asian Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.