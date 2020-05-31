PAL To Hold An Online "Nasal-e-No Eid Milan Mushaira"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize an online poetry reading under the title of "Nasal-e-No Eid Milan Mushaira" in the month of June.

In collaboration with the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences and Islamia University, Bahawalpur, the Students of Colleges and University level educational institutions across the country would present their poetry in any Pakistani languages.

Interested students are required to send their poetry by June 10, 2020, along with the proof of the student of the educational institution to PAL on Email nasalenou@pal.gov.pk, said a press release here on Sunday.

The poetry approved by the committee will be allowed to read in the Mushaira ,it stated