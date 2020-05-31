UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold An Online "Nasal-e-No Eid Milan Mushaira"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:20 PM

PAL to hold an online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize an online poetry reading under the title of "Nasal-e-No Eid Milan Mushaira" in the month of June.

In collaboration with the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences and Islamia University, Bahawalpur, the Students of Colleges and University level educational institutions across the country would present their poetry in any Pakistani languages.

Interested students are required to send their poetry by June 10, 2020, along with the proof of the student of the educational institution to PAL on Email nasalenou@pal.gov.pk, said a press release here on Sunday.

The poetry approved by the committee will be allowed to read in the Mushaira ,it stated

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Milan Bahawalpur Reading June Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.