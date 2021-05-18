UrduPoint.com
Palestine Solidarity Day Celebrated In Khuzdar

Tue 18th May 2021



Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Bashir Ahmad on Tuesday said that on the direction of Balochistan government, Palestine Solidarity Day was celebrated in Khuzdar and sympathy along with solidarity was shown with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Bashir Ahmad on Tuesday said that on the direction of Balochistan government, Palestine Solidarity Day was celebrated in Khuzdar and sympathy along with solidarity was shown with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

He expressed these views while observing Palestine Solidarity Day in the area.

He said the painful situation in Palestine and Innocent Muslims are being martyred there and today the Pakistani nation is also expressing depression and shock.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Bashir Ahmad said that a Muslim has a relationship with another Muslim for Kalima Tayyaba while wherever a Muslim is afflicted, another Muslim feels the pain. The people of Pakistan are also feeling immense pain over the martyrdom of women and civilians and not only voices are being raised from here for their Muslim brothers and sisters but also prayers are being offered for them that Allah Almighty will help and protect them, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmad said that a rally in favor of Palestinians was held in Khuzdar under the auspices of the district administration in which leaders of political parties and members, civil society representatives, government employees and a large number of people from various fields participated.

I have a deep respect for all the political parties, organizations and other sections who participated in the rally and will continue to play a supportive role in the future, he concluded.

