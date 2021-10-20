Panagahs being transformed into winter friendly entities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has stepped up the efforts to transform shelter homes (Panagahs) in to winter friendly entities aimed at ensuring safe and warm environment for its dwellers ahead of impending winter season.

Efforts for providing multiple facilities like room heating, warm water, quilts and others to the daily wage earners and needy were underway, said a press release issued by PBM.

The PBM was looking after operations of some 25 Panagahs across the country where the needy and deserving persons were given two times meals and night stay. The capacity of each Panagah was at least 100. At least 400 people were being provided dinner in those shelter homes daily.

Right now, some five shelter homes were functioning in Islamabad, including seven each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, five in Sindh and one shelter home was working in Gilgit-Baltistan under PBM.

PBM was planning to expand the network of its shelter homes aiming to accommodate optimum number of the people of poor segment of society.

Meanwhile, Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated at PBM administered Panahgahs for commemorating 12th of Rabiul Awal which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

All the buildings of Panagahs were illuminated with colorful bulbs and LED lights. Special gatherings were arranged to pay homage to the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the auspicious occasion. The dwellers of shelter home like daily wagers, labours and other inhabitants attended the gatherings.

The religious scholars in their speeches stressed following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).