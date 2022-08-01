UrduPoint.com

PAPS Auto Show 2022 – Whos Leading The Show?

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

If you’re a fan of cars, chances are you’ve heard of Pakistan Auto Parts Show and eagerly look forward to it every year

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022) If you’re a fan of cars, chances are you’ve heard of Pakistan Auto Parts Show and eagerly look forward to it every year. With a plethora of vehicles, automotive parts, and the latest leaps in the industry, PAPS is bound to leave every car enthusiast pining for more.

However this year the brand that leaves us spell-bound and looking for more is none other than the automobile giant Suzuki. After the launch of The All New Swift with its latest technology and luxurious interior design we were expecting something as exciting – perhaps even more and SUZUKI being the mega sponsor of the event, did not disappoint.

In the 3 -day show Suzuki had the biggest display in the industry, filled with extraordinary vehicles with the latest-in-industry features.

Of course, the all-new Swift had every head turning with its eye catching exteriror design and those hard to ignore DRLS that demand attention. But this wasn’t all. With internationally popular cars like Ertiga and X7, being on the display, Suzuki surely did raise the bar of the show which made it sure that Suzuki might be preparing to enter the Pakistani SUV market as well as the crossover market with the presence of Suzuki Hustler and Suzuki XBEE along with Suzuki XL-7.

It could be just a happy speculation but we will be looking forward to some great product offerings from Suzuki in near future. Fingers crossed!

