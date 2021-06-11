PARB Chief Inspects Soya Bean Project
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Abid Mahmood Friday visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to check Soya Bean cultivated at the varsity under a project.
PARB has funded the project and the visit was aimed at its monitoring.
Dr Hammad Nadem of Institute of Plant Breeding & Biotechnology briefed Dr Abid about soya bean cultivation in South Punjab.
He directed Dr Hammad on future planning of the crop and appreciated the institute's working.