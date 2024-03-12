Open Menu

Parliament To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Azma Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Azma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bukhari Tuesday said that the parliament would complete its constitutional term as PML-N always believed in practical work, rather than tall claims and false promises.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the PML-N leadership wanted democracy to thrive and no one would be allowed to derail the democratic process.

PML-N-led government will not allow anyone to destabilize the country, adding, opposition needs to play a constructive role to strengthening democracy despite their personal interests.

She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to punish all the people involved in the May 9 incident, adding, cases registered against the miscreants would be taken to their logical conclusion.

She warned the government will not tolerate and give concession to any one who would try to destabilize the country.

PTI leadership was seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but its founder must prove his innocence in a court of law, she added.

PTI founder was spreading chaos to disrupt democratic system in the country, she said, adding, PML-N always prefers values over power and takes decisions on the national issues in consultation with other political parties.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Turkish Lira May All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

48 minutes ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

1 hour ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

13 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

13 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

13 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

14 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

14 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan