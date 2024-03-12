Parliament To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Azma Bukhari
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bukhari Tuesday said that the parliament would complete its constitutional term as PML-N always believed in practical work, rather than tall claims and false promises.
Talking to a private news channel, she said the PML-N leadership wanted democracy to thrive and no one would be allowed to derail the democratic process.
PML-N-led government will not allow anyone to destabilize the country, adding, opposition needs to play a constructive role to strengthening democracy despite their personal interests.
She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to punish all the people involved in the May 9 incident, adding, cases registered against the miscreants would be taken to their logical conclusion.
She warned the government will not tolerate and give concession to any one who would try to destabilize the country.
PTI leadership was seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but its founder must prove his innocence in a court of law, she added.
PTI founder was spreading chaos to disrupt democratic system in the country, she said, adding, PML-N always prefers values over power and takes decisions on the national issues in consultation with other political parties.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC distribute commendable certificates among health officers9 minutes ago
-
Bike rider killed in road crash19 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring desks set up in Sukkur19 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 55 bln in eight months19 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur to present Ramazan programs29 minutes ago
-
Seven booked over water theft39 minutes ago
-
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 248 minutes ago
-
Seven water theft booked59 minutes ago
-
AJK President hails establishment of ‘Kashmir Policy Research Institute’59 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city59 minutes ago
-
Islamabad's milestone: first protectorate office opens, strengthening Pakistan's commitment to safe ..59 minutes ago
-
290-kg dead chicken meat discarded:1 hour ago