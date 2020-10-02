Passenger killed after falling off from train

LAHORE, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A passenger was killed after falling from train in Kot Radha Kishan.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Friday,a 23-year-old Sajjawal,r/o Rawalpindi was traveling to Rawalpindi from Karachi on Green line train when he tried to look outside while standing on the foot board near Kot Radha Kishan Cinema morr,his head hit the pole and he fell from the train.

Consequently, he died on the spot.

Rescue1122 took the body into custody and shifted it to THQ hospital.