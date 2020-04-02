UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Collects Rs 888,300 For Corona Fund

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:06 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Patrolling police collected about Rs. 888,300 in the wake of corona funds from across the region consisted of six districts namely Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pak Pattan, Lodhran and Vehari.

Official spokesman said Thursday, the amount was raised through special campaign launched on directive of IG Punjab and Additional IG General of Police under supervision of SP Patrolling Police Multan region Zubaida Parveen.

She said in her statement that patrolling police was providing every aid to help out people in the critical juncture of time. She said they were standing shoulder to shoulder with the government and its auxiliary agencies to combat the sensitive issues as protection of people's lives and health was part of their duty.

More Stories From Pakistan

