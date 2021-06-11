The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday announced nationwide strike on Friday against the murder of senior Advocate Malik Azmat Ullah Kasi of Quetta and registration of FIRs against Sajjad Ahmad Chandio, Member, Sindh Bar Council & Ayaz Latif Palejo, Senior Advocate of High Court, Sindh by the Sindh Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday announced nationwide strike on Friday against the murder of senior Advocate Malik Azmat Ullah Kasi of Quetta and registration of FIRs against Sajjad Ahmad Chandio, Member, Sindh Bar Council & Ayaz Latif Palejo, Senior Advocate of High Court, Sindh by the Sindh Police.

PBC Vice-Chairman Khush Dil Khan and Chairman of PBC Executive Committee Muhammad Faheem Wali, in a statement, condemned the murder of Malik Azmatullah Kasi on Wednesday.

They also condemned the registration of FIRs against Sajjad Ahmad Chandio and Ayaz Latif Palejo by the Sindh Police, under Anti-Terrorism Act.