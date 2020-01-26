PBM confers scholarships to 8,500 poor students for Higher Studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has awarded scholarships to 8,500 deserving students of government sector universities across the country during last year period for pursuing higher studies despite meagre resources Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has awarded scholarships to 8,500 deserving students of government sector universities across the country during last year for pursuing higher studies despite meager resources.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi told APP that the scholarships amount up to Rs 100,000 were being paid to the deserving students.

PBM has decided to confer 50 percent scholarships on female students.

He said PBM has already written a letter to 80 public sector universities asking them to give the Names of their 50 most deserving students for award of scholarships.

PBM has already inked MoUs with 40 universities to help deserving students for continuing higher studies.

PBM has provided educational assistance to 2,633 students in current financial year and paid education stipends to 18,375 students during the current financial year.

While 47,000 students were paid stipend last year and education assistance were provided to 40,000 students during the last financial year.