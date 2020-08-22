UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM To Provide Assistive Devices To Balochistan PWDs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PBM to provide assistive devices to Balochistan PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has decided to provide assistive devices/artificial limbs to the persons who are paralyzed by birth or as a result of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) blasts, terrorism, accidents or natural disasters in Balochistan.

According to a press release, the PBM had successfully completed the pilot project of assessment, evaluation procedure to provide artificial limbs and assistive devices to the deserving persons with disabilities (PWDs ) of the province.

A camp was set up last day in collaboration with PIPOS at Dera Bugti, to register and assess the needs of PWDs so as to provide appropriate solution of their problem. The ultimate aim of the project is to enhance rehabilitation for PWDs in Pakistan urban and rural areas.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi said that following the vision of the Ehsaas-Tahufaz Programme, the PBM was determined to serve the PWDs in a better way so as to create convenience for them.

During the past two years, various initiatives have been taken to rehabilitate the deserving PWDs including provision of customized wheel chairs, modern assistive devices, elbow crutches, hearing aids, artificial limbs and white canes.

The prime minister reiterated many times that "right based approach" shall be adopted for the extreme poor, jobless, poor farmers, laborers, sick and undernourished as well as PWD's. In line with this vision, PBM is taking concrete steps to ensure the mobility and independent life of PWDs.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister AIDS Poor Dera Bugti

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah among 17 players squad for England T20 ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 70,079 additional COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

IHC delivers third shipment of medical aid to Leba ..

35 minutes ago

Javed Miandad applogizes to PM Imran Khan, cricket ..

47 minutes ago

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

1 hour ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.