PBM to provide assistive devices to Balochistan PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has decided to provide assistive devices/artificial limbs to the persons who are paralyzed by birth or as a result of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) blasts, terrorism, accidents or natural disasters in Balochistan.

According to a press release, the PBM had successfully completed the pilot project of assessment, evaluation procedure to provide artificial limbs and assistive devices to the deserving persons with disabilities (PWDs ) of the province.

A camp was set up last day in collaboration with PIPOS at Dera Bugti, to register and assess the needs of PWDs so as to provide appropriate solution of their problem. The ultimate aim of the project is to enhance rehabilitation for PWDs in Pakistan urban and rural areas.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi said that following the vision of the Ehsaas-Tahufaz Programme, the PBM was determined to serve the PWDs in a better way so as to create convenience for them.

During the past two years, various initiatives have been taken to rehabilitate the deserving PWDs including provision of customized wheel chairs, modern assistive devices, elbow crutches, hearing aids, artificial limbs and white canes.

The prime minister reiterated many times that "right based approach" shall be adopted for the extreme poor, jobless, poor farmers, laborers, sick and undernourished as well as PWD's. In line with this vision, PBM is taking concrete steps to ensure the mobility and independent life of PWDs.