PCBC Bishops wants stern action against culprits involved in Jaranwala rampage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference (PCBC) wants stern action taken against the culprits involved in the Jaranwala rampage and bringing them to justice.

"We, the Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference (PCBC) with great shock and sadness have learnt about the attack (August 16), burning and desecration of Churches, Holy Cross, the Holy Bible and the burning and vandalizing of the houses of innocent Christian families who had nothing to do with the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran," Archbishop Joseph Arshad President PCBC along with Bishop Samson Shukir Din, Archbishop Benny Travas, Archbishop Sebastian F. Shaw, Bishop Yousaf Sohan, Bishop Inderias Rehmat and Bishop Khalid Rehmat said in a statement.

They said Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference strongly condemns the incident and terms it the worst incident against Christians.

"The PCBC denounces this shameful act, and urge the government to take stern action against the culprits to bring them to justice.

We ask for strong measures to protect the minorities and bring such policies that can help us as a nation to become peaceful human beings and a better society so that such incident may not take place in future.

They said the strong reaction and condemnation has come from people from all walks of life to this horrible incident. "The Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab, Ulemas, religious leaders, politicians, government officials and individuals have been expressing their solidarity with the Christian community." They said the visit of the Apex's Court's Judge to the Christian colony of Jaranwala has been very comforting and consoling.

"We ask for taking strong action against all those who were involved in taking the law in to their own hands. We assure that the Christian Community will continue to contribute to the peace, prosperity and progress of our beloved country. May God bless Pakistan and all its citizens," they said.