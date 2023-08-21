Open Menu

PCBC Bishops Wants Stern Action Against Culprits Involved In Jaranwala Rampage

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PCBC Bishops wants stern action against culprits involved in Jaranwala rampage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference (PCBC) wants stern action taken against the culprits involved in the Jaranwala rampage and bringing them to justice.

"We, the Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference (PCBC) with great shock and sadness have learnt about the attack (August 16), burning and desecration of Churches, Holy Cross, the Holy Bible and the burning and vandalizing of the houses of innocent Christian families who had nothing to do with the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran," Archbishop Joseph Arshad President PCBC along with Bishop Samson Shukir Din, Archbishop Benny Travas, Archbishop Sebastian F. Shaw, Bishop Yousaf Sohan, Bishop Inderias Rehmat and Bishop Khalid Rehmat said in a statement.

They said Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference strongly condemns the incident and terms it the worst incident against Christians.

"The PCBC denounces this shameful act, and urge the government to take stern action against the culprits to bring them to justice.

We ask for strong measures to protect the minorities and bring such policies that can help us as a nation to become peaceful human beings and a better society so that such incident may not take place in future.

They said the strong reaction and condemnation has come from people from all walks of life to this horrible incident. "The Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab, Ulemas, religious leaders, politicians, government officials and individuals have been expressing their solidarity with the Christian community." They said the visit of the Apex's Court's Judge to the Christian colony of Jaranwala has been very comforting and consoling.

"We ask for taking strong action against all those who were involved in taking the law in to their own hands. We assure that the Christian Community will continue to contribute to the peace, prosperity and progress of our beloved country. May God bless Pakistan and all its citizens," they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Prime Minister Chief Minister Christian Community Condemnation Punjab Visit Progress Bishop Jaranwala May August God Christian All From Government Court Sad

Recent Stories

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

6 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

10 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

5 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

5 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

21 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

51 minutes ago
Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

51 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat ..

Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat beneficiaries in FY 2022-23

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in J ..

Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in July

2 minutes ago
 Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give ..

Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give 100%

2 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan