PCG recovers hashish from child accused wearing ladies dress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of fine quality hashish from a teenage child dressed up as a woman from a passenger bus at Naka Khari check post, Balochistan.

According to spokesman for PCG on Friday, the PCG officials during routine checking at Naka Khari check post, Balochistan, searched a 12-year-old child over suspicion who was wearing a ladies dress.

During his checking 26.5kg fine quality hashish was recovered from his possession. He was traveling from Chaman to Karachi.

He was arrested and a case was registered.

The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was 1.688 million Dollars.