UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Public Meeting In Quetta To Be Flop Show: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

PDM public meeting in Quetta to be flop show: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Quetta on Sunday would be a flop show and futile exercise against the incumbent government like its Gujranwala and Karachi power shows.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were divided in different groups and they could not achieve anything from its public gatherings. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term, he added.

The minister said the opposition parties were working without any ideology and there was no name of democracy among them.

The opposition leaders had gathered under banner of PDM to halt the ongoing accountability against them which was earlier impossible.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country to face the corruption cases as he was convicted and fugitive in many cases.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to sit with opposition parties to make legislation on national interest issues like electoral reforms to bring more transparency in the election system.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Quetta Technology Democracy Gujranwala Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

50 minutes ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

2 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

2 hours ago

Frontline Heroes Office salutes UAE’s Central Ba ..

2 hours ago

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.