PDM Staged Failed Attempt To Fool People: State Minister

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that the protest by PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) was a failed attempt to completely fool the people

People,he said, were well aware of their nefarious designs and they will once again reject the looters and plunderers,he said.

Talking to media after the inauguration of a water filtration plant, and some other projects here he said that politically jobless people gathered under the banner of PDM who plundered national wealth with great impunity and bought properties abroad.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of people's problems and in this connection, he was taking revolutionary steps set the country on the road to progress.

He said that corona pandemic badly hit the world's economy. It caused record inflation at global level including China, Germany, France, UK and other developed countries. The shipping companies also increased their freight rates from 2000 US Dollars to 10,000 dollars while supply chain was also disturbed severely.

However, he said that the PTI government put minimum burden on the masses despite global inflation. "The government decreased its taxes and levies so that people could be provided relief".

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was likely to announce a special package for the masses under food Support Program to help the poor people.

Likewise, health cards would also be provided to entire population of the Punjab by end of this year, he added.

The state minister further said that agriculture was badly ignored during the tenure of previous rulers. However, PTI government took bold steps for its improvement. Due to prudent policies of present government, the agri yields increased. Sugarcane produce witnessed 25% increase, cotton 60%, maize 18% and rice 20%. Similarly, national exports also witnessed 22.5 % increase, while tax collection increased by 38%.

He said the government was working to decrease the rates of daily use commodities including sugar and flour.

Responding to a question, the state minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night for the welfare of people. The PDM, on the other hand, had no serious public agenda and it was protesting for vested interests only,he said. He said that PPP badly ignored the people of Sindh. However, Federal government distributed Rs.66 billion among the people of Sindh during coronavirus pandemic to lessen their miseries.

Responding to another question, he said that more than 100 million people so far were vaccinated against coronavirus in the country, while the rest of the population was being vaccinated at rapid pace.

He prayed for victory of Pakistani cricket team and said that it will display good fight against India." We are hopeful the Pakistani Shaheens will defeat their rival team."

