PDMA Issues Flood Alert In Naullahs Of Peshawar, Mardan

Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

PDMA issues flood alert in Naullahs of Peshawar, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued flood alert in Kalpani Nullah Mardan and Budani Naullah Peshawar due to heavy rains.

It said that heavy rains downpour may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts and all department concerned have been advised to remain alert and take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/minimize human loss and damages of property.

