PDMA KP observes International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project implemented by UNDP and Federal Ministry of Climate Change observed International day for Disaster Risk Reduction with a great zeal on Wednesday.

In this regard a seminar was arranged on Environment and Climate Change Resilience followed by Tree plantation drive and mock drill activity at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, Upper Dir.

During the seminar Prof Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan vice chancellor (SBBU) welcomed the participants and highlighted the memories of recent past disasters. He said that disasters are not only affecting the human lives but also severely damaging the socio-economic fabric of the country.

On this occasion, the participants were informed that climate change appeared to be a macro driver leading to changes in the environment. It may be seen as a threat multiplier that can worsen existing vulnerabilities, and in the future may lead to increased rural out-migration.

The Director General (DG) PDMA KP Sharif Hussain in his message, said climate change had many hard-hitting and obvious impacts. He added that if we are going to defeat climate change and address its impacts, we need to work together. He said that PDMA KP deals with disaster management, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and planning.

He further said that disasters phenomenon cannot be stopped but can be reduced by taking DRR measures. He said that as a nation there is a need to take the ownership and readiness for any volunteer work.

Mr. Sharif elaborated that PDMA in its proactive role, is taking steps to nullify or manage disaster risks before it results in catastrophe. In this regard, actions are taken in the domains of risk assessments, mitigation and preparedness. He emphasized that we need to reduce disaster risk through prevention and mitigation along with preparedness.

He went on to say that education and awareness for disaster risk reduction and sustainable development address key thematic aspects of local and global sustainable development challenges and empower learners to think critically and in an interdisciplinary manner understand risks and complexity.

During the seminar, PDMA Director Disaster Risk Management Mrs. Zuhra Nigar, stressed on the implementation and enforcement of building codes policy, conducting geological surveys to identify vulnerable locations and multi hazard vulnerability assessment across the province.

She added that risk and uncertainties are increasing in the region due to climate change, greater frequency of extreme climatic events, extreme minimum and maximum temperature and increased incidence of temperature influenced disasters and pests.

The world in general and Pakistan in particular is suffering as a result of climate change. GLOF is another emerging phenomenon, observed especially in Chitral District (having a glacial cover of 4000 sq.km, the second largest glacial inventory in Pakistan after GB). The incidents of GLOF have posed some serious threats and challenges to the mountainous communities in the far-flung areas in recent times.

She said it is high time that we explore future potential challenges and start acting on them right now. It is our collective responsibility to protect those around us who are more vulnerable.

Provincial Coordinator GLOF 2, Fahad Bangash said that the seminar would enables participants to gain a deeper understanding on the impact of climate change induced disasters, and the importance of building disaster resilient communities and institutions.

Keeping this in mind, it is important to note that disasters hit hardest at the local level with the potential to cause loss of life and great social and economic upheaval. It is also at the local level that capacities need to be strengthened urgently.

In order to enhance the capacity to deal with the disasters like earthquake, GLOF and other natural disasters mock drills simulation exercise was also conducted in collaboration with the Rescue 1122 including the community members.