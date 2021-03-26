UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA To Launch Mobile Application On Early Warning System, Disasters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

PDMA to launch mobile application on early warning system, disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Center for Disaster Preparedness and Management, University of Peshawar would launch "mobile Based Application".

The platform would empower the general public to report incidents of Natural disasters, receive and disseminate real-time early warning messages, weather updates, get access to the PDMA Daily Situation Reports (DSR), register themselves as volunteers with PDMA as well as be part of the PDMA community outreach program.

In this connection a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain where he was briefed about the utilization of the App steps to reduce disaster risks.

This App would be an integrated system to enhance collaboration among communities and Disaster Management Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a smart, intelligent and collaborative mechanism minimizing emergency response time and maximizing service delivery to vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, the App would enable government officials and local communities to immediately conduct rapid damage need assessment and share results with the Disaster Management Authorities both at the district and provincial levels for immediate response, rehabilitation and recovery.

This technology platform was a joint initiative of PDMA, KP and Mobiles Project Researchers at the CDPM.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mobile Government Share

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

30 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

1 hour ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

32 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

32 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

32 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.