PDMA to launch mobile application on early warning system, disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Center for Disaster Preparedness and Management, University of Peshawar would launch "mobile Based Application".

The platform would empower the general public to report incidents of Natural disasters, receive and disseminate real-time early warning messages, weather updates, get access to the PDMA Daily Situation Reports (DSR), register themselves as volunteers with PDMA as well as be part of the PDMA community outreach program.

In this connection a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain where he was briefed about the utilization of the App steps to reduce disaster risks.

This App would be an integrated system to enhance collaboration among communities and Disaster Management Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a smart, intelligent and collaborative mechanism minimizing emergency response time and maximizing service delivery to vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, the App would enable government officials and local communities to immediately conduct rapid damage need assessment and share results with the Disaster Management Authorities both at the district and provincial levels for immediate response, rehabilitation and recovery.

This technology platform was a joint initiative of PDMA, KP and Mobiles Project Researchers at the CDPM.