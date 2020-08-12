PDWP approves 20 projects costing Rs 12.513 b

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP ) on Wednesday approved 20 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 12.513 billion.

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) met here with Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Shakeel Qadir Khan in the chair. The meeting was attended by the PDWP members and officials of the departments concerned.

The forum considered projects pertaining to agriculture, E&SE, industries, roads, mutli-sectoral development and sports sectors for the uplift of the province, and approved 20 of them while two others were recommended for consideration of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP and two projects were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The approved projects included: - Agriculture sector: Command Area Development Works of KAITU WEIR Irrigation & Power Project of Kurram Tangi Dam Project (Stage-I); - Elementary & Secondary Sector: Reconstruction of damaged schools in District Kohat Sub-Division Darra Adam Khel (F.R. Kohar), District Peshawar Sub-Division Hassan Khel (F.R. Peshawar), District Kurram, and Tribal District Orakzai under FATA Infrastructure Programme (Package-I) , reconstruction of damaged schools in Tribal District Orakzai (Package-II) under FATA Infrastructure Programme, and reconstruction of damaged schools in Tribal District Orakzai (Package-III) - Roads Sector: PC-II for FS, detailed engineering design & commercial cum financial feasibility on PPP Modalities of Dir Motorway (50 KM), widening improvement & black topping of Sadda Marghan Road Tribal District Kurram ( 7 km) , farms to market Road Construction & B/Topping of Road from Darbazaito Avi-Dara (06 KM) , farms to Market Road Construction & B/topping of Road from Main Dogar to Torghar (08 KM) , Fmfarms to market Road construction & B/topping of Remaining road from Arwalai to Jalamai & Construction & B/Topping of Road Makhzai to Maidan Qabristan , farms to Market Road Construction & B/Topping of Road Tabai Khani Khel Central Kurram (6 KM).

, Strengthening of East-West connectivity of Merged Areas with settled districts & important links SH: Farms to Market Roads Orakazai (01 to 06 Nos), Construction of road to khwa Stori Khel (5.6 Kms) in Tribal District Orakzai , construction & B/Topping of Road from main Road to Biland Khel , Construction & B/Topping of Road Dabori to Badan (5 Km) in tribal district orakzai , construction & B/Topping of Road Peroz Khel Mela to Goeen , construction & B/Topping of Road from Gawanda Mela to Tangoo Bolan , improvement and widening and black topping road from Oat Mela to Avi Mela , rehabilitation of existing road from kadda Bazar to Mishit Mela Viashikhan (7.7 km).