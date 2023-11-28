Open Menu

PDWP Approves Six Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 09:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved six development schemes of Emergency Service, Road & Bridges, Sport & Irrigation sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 9.504 billion in its 29th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24.

Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting while Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, All Members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments were present.

The approved schemes include strengthening of Emergency Services in all Districts of Punjab at the cost of Rs 756.

851 million; construction of Arifwala Bypass, District Pakpattan Length: 11.80 Km at the cost of Rs 784.908 million; construction of Interchange on Khanewal Lodhran Road, District Khanewal at the cost of Rs 2.731; provision of cricket High Performance Headquarter one at Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 1244.949 million; Center at Divisional Provision of Cricket High Performance Headquarter one at Sialkot at the cost of Rs 1.323 billion; Center at District Performance & Conveyance Efficiency-II Concrete Lining of Irrigation Channels to improve water delivery performance and conveyance efficiency at the cost of Rs 2.663 billion.

