People Blocked Indus Highway To Protest Excessive Loadshedding

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

People blocked Indus Highway to protest excessive loadshedding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people on Wednesday blocked Indus Highway at Saifan Chowk to protest excessive loadshedding in villages on both sided of Kohat raod.

A large number of protestors from Badabir, Salman Khel, Shahab Khel and other surrounding areas blocked Indus Highway due to which thousands of incoming and outgoing vehicles from the provincial metropolitan were struck on the road and traffic remained suspended for hours.

Former Nazim Amjad Khan said all villages were facing 20 hours loadshedding despite assurance by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company .

Protestors said that people were facing acute shortage of water and studies of students appearing in annual examinations was being affected due to power outages in this hot and humid weather.

They raised slogans lashed against Peshawar Electric Supply Company over failure to ensure uninterrupted power supply and said they were subjected to long duration power outages which is not justified at all.

Protestor vowed that they would continue to blocked the road until the duration of loadshedding was not reduced.

They also complaint about low voltage and excessive billing which create further hardship for people .

Due to protest and road blockage, communication remained totally suspended between Peshawar and southern district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

