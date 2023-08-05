People express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was observed with national spirit in Sialkot district like in other parts of the country against abrogation of special status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

The main event was organised by the Sialkot district administration at Kutchehry Chowk under the chairmanship of Administrator Municipal Corporation/ADC Revenue Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ejaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Director Education Secondary Education Malik Allah Daad, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Shabir, Professor Zeba Zahoor, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Emergency Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Superintendent DC Complex Anwar Kahlu besides a large number of teachers, professors, municipal corporation officers, rescuers of Rescue-1122 and people from different walks of life participated and expressed their love and devotion to Kashmir.

Later, the district administration organised a rally. The participants chanted slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiri people. At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for freedom of Kashmir and the security and stability of the country and nation.