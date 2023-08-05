Open Menu

People Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

People express solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was observed with national spirit in Sialkot district like in other parts of the country against abrogation of special status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

The main event was organised by the Sialkot district administration at Kutchehry Chowk under the chairmanship of Administrator Municipal Corporation/ADC Revenue Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ejaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Director Education Secondary Education Malik Allah Daad, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Shabir, Professor Zeba Zahoor, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Emergency Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Superintendent DC Complex Anwar Kahlu besides a large number of teachers, professors, municipal corporation officers, rescuers of Rescue-1122 and people from different walks of life participated and expressed their love and devotion to Kashmir.

Later, the district administration organised a rally. The participants chanted slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiri people. At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for freedom of Kashmir and the security and stability of the country and nation.

Related Topics

India Education Jammu Sialkot Event From Government Love

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

33 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

4 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

14 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

15 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

15 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan