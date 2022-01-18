People having conflict of interest should not be included in committees : Murad Saeed

Minister for communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that members of the parliament who had conflict of interest should not be made part of the Standing Committees

On a point of order, he said that legislation should be done keeping in view the interest of the people.

He said the committees would ensure transparency and good legislation when people of the committees would have no conflict of interests. He suggested a change in the rules of business and legislation in that regard.

He said it was the responsibility of the lawmakers to work for strengthening democracy, parliament and rule of laws in the country. "We are not here to protect our business, we are here to make legislation for the welfare of the people and the country," he added.

The minister regretted that the Inspector General of Motorway Police had been summoned for stopping the vehicles of the lawmakers.

"How can police personnel ensure rule of law when they will be summoned for stopping the vehicles to ensure writ of the state," he added.

The minister said in the KPK there were about 12,326 prisoners in various jails of the province, while the number of prisoners in Punjab jails were about 52,000. All these, he said, were behind the bar on minor crimes.

He said that 51,468 prisoners in Punjab and 10257 in KPK jails had yet to be convicted by the courts as their trials were in progress.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub said that it was unfortunate that massive corruption was committed in the Sindh. He said that wheat crisis had emerged due to Sindh Province.