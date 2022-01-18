UrduPoint.com

People Having Conflict Of Interest Should Not Be Included In Committees : Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 07:38 PM

People having conflict of interest should not be included in committees : Murad Saeed

Minister for communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that members of the parliament who had conflict of interest should not be made part of the Standing Committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that members of the parliament who had conflict of interest should not be made part of the Standing Committees.

On a point of order, he said that legislation should be done keeping in view the interest of the people.

He said the committees would ensure transparency and good legislation when people of the committees would have no conflict of interests. He suggested a change in the rules of business and legislation in that regard.

He said it was the responsibility of the lawmakers to work for strengthening democracy, parliament and rule of laws in the country. "We are not here to protect our business, we are here to make legislation for the welfare of the people and the country," he added.

The minister regretted that the Inspector General of Motorway Police had been summoned for stopping the vehicles of the lawmakers.

"How can police personnel ensure rule of law when they will be summoned for stopping the vehicles to ensure writ of the state," he added.

The minister said in the KPK there were about 12,326 prisoners in various jails of the province, while the number of prisoners in Punjab jails were about 52,000. All these, he said, were behind the bar on minor crimes.

He said that 51,468 prisoners in Punjab and 10257 in KPK jails had yet to be convicted by the courts as their trials were in progress.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub said that it was unfortunate that massive corruption was committed in the Sindh. He said that wheat crisis had emerged due to Sindh Province.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Punjab Motorway Parliament Democracy Vehicles Progress All Wheat

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court restores Chairman HEC Tariq ..

Islamabad High Court restores Chairman HEC Tariq Banori in his post

3 minutes ago
 Awareness walk about polio held

Awareness walk about polio held

3 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House Adopts Bill on Life Sentence f ..

Russian Lower House Adopts Bill on Life Sentence for Recidivist Pedophiles

3 minutes ago
 New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppos ..

New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Proj ..

3 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg invites Russia, NATO allies to new tal ..

Stoltenberg invites Russia, NATO allies to new talks

3 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to accelerate work on develop ..

Authorities directed to accelerate work on development projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.