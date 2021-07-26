UrduPoint.com
People Of AJK Reposed Confidence In Narrative Of PTI: Nadeem Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:21 PM

Provincial parliamentary secretary for Information and culture Nadeem Qureshi stated that the people of Azad Kashmir reposed confidence in narrative of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan in the recent general Elections

In a statement, PTI MPA Nadeem Qureshi stated that people of Azad Kashmir acknowledged people friendly policies of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

The masses also rejected negative politics of Pakistan Muslim League N and Pakistan People Party.

He congratulated PTI winners and hoped that they would perform their important role for uplift of Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue at all international forums in amicable manner, said Qureshi adding only, PM Imran Khan is capable of presenting voice of Kashmiris effectively across the globe.

Qureshi stated that the Opposition should accept the defeat as per democratic norms. Similarly, it should also avoid issuing baseless statements that could harm Kashmiris' struggle

