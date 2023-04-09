People of Kafoor Dheri demand resolve of land dispute, maintaining peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The elders of Kafoor Dehri, Sufaid Sung here on Sunday demanded Deputy Commissioner and Capital City Police Officer to take necessary steps against the aggressive behavior of Esa Khel tribe which has been destroying law and order situation in the area for the past 45 days.

The Khanans (elders) which included Sher Azam, Saeed, Angraz Khan, Khan Mohammad, Engr Mehran Khan, Ali Haider, Ghafar Khan Lalal and others staged a protest camp at Warsak Road. The protestors chanted slogans against indiscriminate firing by Esa Khel tribe forcing the residents to flee their hometown.

Speaking on the occasion, Sher Azam informed media men that Esa Khel tribe had rejected the decision of a local jirga which had settled the land dispute according to Sharia law and later Supreme Court of Pakistan also upheld the ownership of the land.

He said that the Isa Khel tribe, however, remained stubborn and attacked the area several times with heavy weapons and ammunition. He said that a few people were also injured in the last attack during Ramadan and demanded concerned authorities to play their role for maintaining peace in the area.