People of northern Sindh celebrates Eid with strict implementation of SOPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :People of the northern Sindh celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques and Eidgahs in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore Kandhkot, Noshero feroe and other districts of northern Sindh with strict adherence to SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons, the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are being subjected to oppression and brutality.