LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the people of the country had rejected the so called long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by not participating in it as they refused to become a part of the march aimed at creating chaos in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, she paid tributes to efforts and dutifulness of the law enforcement agencies for foiling the attempt by the PTI mob to create unrest.

She said that the people of the country were not interested in PTI's politics of agitation as they wanted economic stability and the present government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had the capacity and ability to bring the country out of challenges.

Maryam said Usman Buzdar played havoc with the Punjab province in three and a half years and set examples of worst governance and corruption.

She also thanked the people of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rejecting the long march of the PTI as only few people were with the march which was announced to be million march.

She said two innocent people died after falling while removing container. The PTI leadership was responsible for the killing which was instigating the people to do so, she added.

Maryam said that her party respected Supreme Court's decision, ordering the government to allow PTI to organise their public gathering at a ground between H-9 and G-9 area of the Federal capital.

"The decision is basically a safe exit for them. Their lawyer kept saying in court that they wanted a specific ground which can only hold 10,000 people. To this, the government lawyer repeatedly said the ground can only hold 10,000 people but PTI knew they cannot produce more people than that number so they insisted," she added.

Maryam said, the PTI resorted to violence after getting frustrated. They had torched vehicles and a police van and they were putting green belts on fire and were damaging public property.

Maryam Nawaz said that the focus of entire nation should have been on the Delhi court's decision on Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik but instead, this chaos kept everyone busy. She strongly condemned decision of the court and added that the independence movement could not be suppressed through such steps.

She hoped that after the PTI's "failure", the country would see political stability.