UrduPoint.com

People Rushes To USC Stores In Hazara For Subsidized Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 12:33 PM

People rushes to USC stores in Hazara for subsidized food items

People of Tehsil Hazara division Tuesday showed great satisfaction and interest in the compensation provided by the federal government through Utility Stores Corporation's (USC) Ramadan package on food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :People of Tehsil Hazara division Tuesday showed great satisfaction and interest in the compensation provided by the Federal government through Utility Stores Corporation's (USC) Ramadan package on food items.

According to the details, a large number of people of the middle and lower-middle-class have rushed to the USC stores all over the Hazara division and enjoyed rebates on food items of prime quality.

After the start of the USC Ramadan package, in some areas of the region sales of food items in Bazars as compared to USC stores remained very low and profiteers were surprised by the situation.

Azra Bibi a female customer while talking to APP said that this year government has announced and provided the Ramadan package in all stores well before time which has helped the masses.

She further said that subsidy on major food items including Ghee, Wheat Flour, and rice has provided a huge relief to the low-income group, I have completed my purchase for Ramadan according to my needs with a reasonable relief.

A remote area USC store manager told APP during the month of Ramada every subsidized item is available in stores in bulk and we are providing all items to the masses.

USC has established dozens of stores in remote areas and villages of Hazara division where almost every food item is available in bulk with the relief of Ramadan package makes the people delighted.

USC is providing 19 subsidized items on 405 outlets and 55 franchises of the Hazara division where hundreds of thousands of people are benefiting.

Related Topics

All Government Wheat Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Malaysia's real estate market expected to recover ..

Malaysia's real estate market expected to recover following reopening of borders ..

3 minutes ago
 Services' exports up by 18.17% in 8 months, 13.73% ..

Services' exports up by 18.17% in 8 months, 13.73% in February

3 minutes ago
 Japan's household spending rises 1.1 pct on year i ..

Japan's household spending rises 1.1 pct on year in February, COVID-19 weighs

3 minutes ago
 EU May Expand Sanctions Against Russia Through Mea ..

EU May Expand Sanctions Against Russia Through Measures Targeting Export, Import ..

6 minutes ago
 Foreign exchange rates 5th Apr, 2022

Foreign exchange rates 5th Apr, 2022

6 minutes ago
 EU May Adopt New Anti-Russian Sanctions on Wednesd ..

EU May Adopt New Anti-Russian Sanctions on Wednesday - French Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.