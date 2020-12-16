UrduPoint.com
People Should Give Away Their Donations In Trusted Hands: Mirza Shafiq

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The people should give away their charities and alms in trusted hands, otherwise, their donations will be dangerous for the motherland.

Addressing a seminar on "Social Harmony" organized by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a local hotel on Wednesday, Chairman Small Industries and Power Looms Owners Association (SIPLOA) Mirza Muhammad Shafique said that Pakistani people are very generous and they gave away donations of Rs.554 billion annually. However, 26 percent of the donors do charity without thinking that who is collecting their charity and what he will do with it. In some case, this charity is used in offensive matters.

He said, "As a responsible nation, we should work for national unity.

In order to build a good society, we need to change our attitudes and promote tolerance, brotherhood and unity and pledge that we will eliminate contradictions in our words and deeds." He said, "We have to establish justice keeping in view the social truths."Dr. Khalid Rashid, Dr. Humayun, Dr. Asma Aziz, Religious Scholar Zeeshan Bukhari, Columnist Rana Zahid, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad Mehboob Alam Jutt, Dr. Salma Amber, Projector Manager Pakistan Peace Collective Khurram Shehzad, District Coordinator Samiullah, Usman Idrees and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, "Fateha" was also offered for the martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar.

