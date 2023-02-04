Performance of CIA, AVLS reviewed

The CIA police was the back bone of Lahore police as it has a key role to play in eradicating serious crimes and cracking down on serial criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The CIA police was the back bone of Lahore police as it has a key role to play in eradicating serious crimes and cracking down on serial criminals.

These views were expressed by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana during a meeting to review the performance of CIA Lahore and Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff( AVLS) at Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday.

DIG Investigation Suhail Sukhaira, SSP CIA Capt(R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SP AVLS Rana Zahid, all DSPs CIA Officers, In charges CIA Lahore, DSsP AVLS, Anti Motorcycle and Vehicle Lifting Staff In charges were present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed that the perpetrators of serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, dacoity and extortion should be brought to justice and a coordinated strategy should be formulated for the arrest of target killers and shooters, he added.

The CCPO said that CIA Lahore should give results by selecting targets and it would be provided full support and resources.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed CIA Lahore to further improve its performance to curb heinous crimes.

The meeting also reviewed the incidents of motor vehicle theft and recovery position as well as the overall performance of AVLS.

The CCPO while addressing the AVLS officers said that the motorcycle was a ride of middle and poor class whose theft would have severely affected the common citizens.

He directed that the criminals with record of motorcycle theft should be monitored on regular basis and teams should be formed for the arrest of motorcycle theft gangs, he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that vigilance and monitoring should be made effective in crowded markets, commercial zones and offices. He directed to improve the performance of AVLS.