Performance of population welfare staff reviewed

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The performance of family welfare assistants, social mobilizers and field staff of the district

was reviewed at a meeting held here on Tuesday with District Population Welfare Officer

Malik Aftab Ahmad Awan in the chair.

The district population welfare officers also reviewed the performance of other staff during

the meeting held here at Population Welfare Department.

He also checked the identity cards of all staff of the department. He also reviewed healthy

timing and spacing of pregnancy (HTSP) sessions and community groups held at the UC level.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Aftab Ahmad Awan said the performance of staff would

be reviewed by visiting at all welfare centers of each tehsil of the district.