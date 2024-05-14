Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to face legal consequences: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr. Amir Muqam on Tuesday emphasized that those involved in the May 9 incidents should not escape legal consequences and must be dealt with according to the law.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he said that a political party should see its past as it remained involved in unrest in the country after 2013 general elections.

They were previously involved in attacking Parliament and Pakistan Television, stirring unrest and now were discussing similar disruptive actions, the minister added.

However, he affirmed that such actions would not be tolerated this time, emphasizing the rule of law.

He also highlighted the damages inflicted on critical locations such as the Chakdara toll plaza and the Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar on May 9, emphasizing that the public was keenly aware of the perpetrators behind these incidents.

The minister stated that an individual was currently facing in around 100 genuine cases and he should confront them directly, rather than resorting to misleading the nation through mere slogans.

He stated that the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet and machinery were utilized for organizing protest gatherings in Islamabad and at the Governor's House in Peshawar.

The minister emphasized that the lives of ordinary people were significantly impacted, with ambulances being stopped due to protests by a certain party in the past, making the public the ultimate victim.

He shared personal experiences of victimization, recounting how his son, who returned from abroad after studies, was imprisoned.

Despite enduring mental distress and the closure of their businesses during his son's incarceration, he stressed the importance of facing legal challenges with resilience rather than resorting to empty slogans.

He also highlighted that political leaders such as Faryal Talpur, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Haneef Abbassi, and others had faced victimization in the past.

Emphasizing the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government to prioritize performance over negative politics, he noted the lack of progress on any mentioned projects over the past decade.

The minister also spoke about resolving the issues in AJK amicably and said that the timely decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has saved from the major incident and bloodshed there.

Amir Muqam also hailed the role of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leadership for sane approach in resolving the issue of Kashmiris.

He said that 36 vehicles and 213 employees of the Kashmir council had been transferred to the Kashmir government and all pending issues of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would be resolved on a priority.

Amir Maqam said that the Kashmir Council fund of Rs 7.6 billion had been transferred to the Kashmir government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approving the Rs 23 billion for the subsidiary on flour and electricity signed a proper agreement and issued the notification of new rates of flour and power tariff.

Some elements were very negatively highlighting and propagating on the recent protest but all characters badly failed in their nefarious acts.

The minister said that the demand of Kashmiris about the charges on water resources of the valley would be addressed within 30 days.

He said that a financial assistance package would be provided to the families of all martyrdom.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah commended the Federal government for promptly addressing the AJK issue in line with their demands.

He also praised President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for their efforts in meeting with Kashmiri leaders and announcing timely resolutions to address their concerns.

PPP Leader, Shazia Marri addressed the issue of Palestine and vehemently condemned the Israeli forces for their brutal treatment of innocent people and disruption of food supplies to Palestinian.

She called for the adoption of a resolution in support of Palestine within the House.

