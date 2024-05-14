Perpetrators Of May 9 Incidents To Face Legal Consequences: Amir Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr. Amir Muqam on Tuesday emphasized that those involved in the May 9 incidents should not escape legal consequences and must be dealt with according to the law.
Speaking here in National Assembly, he said that a political party should see its past as it remained involved in unrest in the country after 2013 general elections.
They were previously involved in attacking Parliament and Pakistan Television, stirring unrest and now were discussing similar disruptive actions, the minister added.
However, he affirmed that such actions would not be tolerated this time, emphasizing the rule of law.
He also highlighted the damages inflicted on critical locations such as the Chakdara toll plaza and the Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar on May 9, emphasizing that the public was keenly aware of the perpetrators behind these incidents.
The minister stated that an individual was currently facing in around 100 genuine cases and he should confront them directly, rather than resorting to misleading the nation through mere slogans.
He stated that the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet and machinery were utilized for organizing protest gatherings in Islamabad and at the Governor's House in Peshawar.
The minister emphasized that the lives of ordinary people were significantly impacted, with ambulances being stopped due to protests by a certain party in the past, making the public the ultimate victim.
He shared personal experiences of victimization, recounting how his son, who returned from abroad after studies, was imprisoned.
Despite enduring mental distress and the closure of their businesses during his son's incarceration, he stressed the importance of facing legal challenges with resilience rather than resorting to empty slogans.
He also highlighted that political leaders such as Faryal Talpur, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Haneef Abbassi, and others had faced victimization in the past.
Emphasizing the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government to prioritize performance over negative politics, he noted the lack of progress on any mentioned projects over the past decade.
The minister also spoke about resolving the issues in AJK amicably and said that the timely decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has saved from the major incident and bloodshed there.
Amir Muqam also hailed the role of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leadership for sane approach in resolving the issue of Kashmiris.
He said that 36 vehicles and 213 employees of the Kashmir council had been transferred to the Kashmir government and all pending issues of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would be resolved on a priority.
Amir Maqam said that the Kashmir Council fund of Rs 7.6 billion had been transferred to the Kashmir government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approving the Rs 23 billion for the subsidiary on flour and electricity signed a proper agreement and issued the notification of new rates of flour and power tariff.
Some elements were very negatively highlighting and propagating on the recent protest but all characters badly failed in their nefarious acts.
The minister said that the demand of Kashmiris about the charges on water resources of the valley would be addressed within 30 days.
He said that a financial assistance package would be provided to the families of all martyrdom.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah commended the Federal government for promptly addressing the AJK issue in line with their demands.
He also praised President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for their efforts in meeting with Kashmiri leaders and announcing timely resolutions to address their concerns.
PPP Leader, Shazia Marri addressed the issue of Palestine and vehemently condemned the Israeli forces for their brutal treatment of innocent people and disruption of food supplies to Palestinian.
She called for the adoption of a resolution in support of Palestine within the House.
APP/muk-sra
Recent Stories
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor pledges collaborative approach with KP Govt to secure masses’ rights8 minutes ago
-
AC visits vegetable market to review arrangements8 minutes ago
-
13 vehicles impounded8 minutes ago
-
CM orders swift activation of inactive water filtration plants18 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide18 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public22 minutes ago
-
Uniform policy pursued to combat power pilferage: Nazeer Tarar28 minutes ago
-
PM Coordinator advises PTI to engage in unconditional national dialogue28 minutes ago
-
PM's timely decision on AJK situation averted a tragedy: Tarar38 minutes ago
-
KP NAT 2023 Results: Girls outperform boys in all grades; performance of rural students remains stab ..38 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke centers set up in hospitals across Sukkur division38 minutes ago
-
Mangla Refurbishment project to add additional 310 MW electricity to national grid48 minutes ago