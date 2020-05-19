Pesco carries out night time raids in peshawar

Task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Mardan Circle following directives of its Chief Executive, carried out night time raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Mardan Circle following directives of its Chief Executive, carried out night time raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub divisions.

According to Pesco, task forces in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara removed 11 direct hooks.

In the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division Pesco teams removed 12 direct hooks and replaced 7 defective meters.

It warned the consumers to avoid power pilferage otherwise connections of consumers involved in the practice will be disconnected and legal action would be initiated against them.

It further said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue as Pesco has to face huge financial & line losses due to power pilferage and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.