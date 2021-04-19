UrduPoint.com
Pesco Establishes Monitoring Cells To Redress Customers' Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:07 PM

Pesco establishes monitoring cells to redress customers' complaints

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan has said that company has established monitoring cells at sub-division, division, circle and head office levels to monitor power transmission and redress customers' complaints round the clock

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan has said that company has established monitoring cells at sub-division, division, circle and head office levels to monitor power transmission and redress customers' complaints round the clock.

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that during the holy month of Ramazan it is their professional as well as religious responsibility to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

He said that being Head of the company, he is personally monitoring all field activities. He said that all weak and faulty transformers have been replaced before Ramazan that has minimized transformer damage cases.

The Pesco chief committed that they will continue the provision of best services to consumers will prove themselves as customers' friendly company.

All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the month of Ramazan while necessary equipments have also been provided to all PESCO Sub Divisions and complaint centers to tackle emergency promptly.

The CEO issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Ramazan. Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would also remain in operation to meet up any emergency.

H said that in case of any emergency customers should contact their concerned local Complaint Offices for emergent attendance of their complaints and in case of delayed response should contact Crisis Management Cell at Wapda House Peshawar at Telephone No.091-9212010, 091-9212028.

Consumers, he said could also lodged their complaints on 118 or SMS to 8118. He urged upon customers to cooperate with company and consume electricity economically. They were further requested to minimize the use of electricity during Seher and Iftaar to prevent the system from going over loading and ensure smooth power supply to all customers.

