Pesco Intensifies Drive Against Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity across the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesman said Pesco teams along with police on Monday conducted raids in Bannu-1 sub-division and caught nine persons red handed while taking direct connections from LT line.

Proper FIRs were registered against them.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity would continue indiscriminately in the larger interest of the nation.

