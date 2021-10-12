UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 13th and 16th October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeder will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 13th and 16th October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12,13, Hayatabad Surjical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on 13th and 16th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana 1, Doudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Naguman, TakhtaZai, OPF feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th and 16th October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Hayatabad feeder will face inconvenience.

