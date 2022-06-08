UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawra, Swat, Tangi

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawra, Swat, Tangi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 9th and 13th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering , Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 9th and 13th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba, Urmar 1, 2, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth,New Chamkani, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 9th and 11th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,MES, Saidu Hospital, Mengora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal , Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba , Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience. The power s supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on 9th and 13th June from 7 a.m.to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tangi 1,2, Mera Tangi, Nusratzai, Luqman e Shaheed, Amir Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

