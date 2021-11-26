PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar, Mansehra, Mardan

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 27th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 27th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1, 2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 29th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV AWT, Sarband, Mashogagar, Shaikhan, Shabkhel feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 30th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to which the consumers of 11 KV Badabair, Balarzai feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra-Oghi Transmission Line on 27th November from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi and Battal grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 29th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahdand, Rural 2, Zando, Bala Ghari, Col. Jawad Khan Shaheed, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Mangah, Saleem Khan, Mardan Medical Complex ,Gujar Garhi, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Taja Zai Grid Station on 29th November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazni Khel feeders will face inconvenience.