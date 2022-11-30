UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 1st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Duo to the maintenance work consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Sharif Hospital, Bandhai, Mengra 1,2,3,4, Marghazar, Sadu Shareef, Barikot, Kabal 2,3,4, Sionr Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, New Khwazakhela, Shn and Charbagh feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shangla Grid Station on 1st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Yakh Tangay, Alpuri, Maira, Besham 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 1st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shangla, Matta, Charbagh Express, Matta 3, Choprial , Baidara, Darwaish Khela, Shwar Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Timergara Grid Station on 1st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Samar Bagh, Warsak, Tormang 1, DHQ Timergara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Batkhela Grid Station on 1st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hissar Baba, Khar, Parvez Shaheed, Batkhela Express, City Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

