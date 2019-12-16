PESCO removes 13 direct hook, 38 meter in crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Forces during night time operation against power pilferage removed 13 direct hooks and 38 tampered meters.

The PESCO Spokesman said that PESCO Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub-Divisions.

The Task Force of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks, replaced 1 tampered meter and shifted 3 meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder 3 tampered meters were detected and 4 direct hooks were removed.

In areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters were detected and 2 direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder PESCO teams during checking removed 4 direct hooks and detected 4 tempered meters.

PESCO warns strict legal action against power pilferers and sought public cooperation in this regard.