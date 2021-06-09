UrduPoint.com
PESCO Teams Detect 58 Direct Power Connections

Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:07 PM

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the Task Force teams of Khyber Circle carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Abdara feeder of Tajabad sub division, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

During Operation teams detected more than 50 direct connections. Similarly, one span LT conductor used for direct connection was also removed. Furthermore, 8 direct connections were also removed in the areas of Nowshera City sub division that are fed from 11 KV Abakhel Feeder.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity through direct connections will continue and warned power pilferers to stop their illegal practice forthwith.

The power pilferage, he said on one inflict huge financial losses and on the other hand get the whole distribution system over-loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

