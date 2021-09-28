PESCO to suspend power supply to certain areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the company power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station September 29 and 30 from 8AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, Old Industrial, Muhabat Abad, MMC, Abdul Wali Khan University feeder would face inconvenience.

On September 29 from 8AM to 5PM consumers of 132 KV ZRK Industrial grid connected 11 KV feeder will face outages due to maintenance work.