UrduPoint.com

PESCO To Suspend Power Supply To Certain Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESCO to suspend power supply to certain areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the company power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station September 29 and 30 from 8AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, Old Industrial, Muhabat Abad, MMC, Abdul Wali Khan University feeder would face inconvenience.

On September 29 from 8AM to 5PM consumers of 132 KV ZRK Industrial grid connected 11 KV feeder will face outages due to maintenance work.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Mardan September From PESCO

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

16 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

45 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

51 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.