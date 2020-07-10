UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension schedule

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 12th July from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bari Bagh, Ring Road, Urmer 2, Surizai feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 12th July from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bari Bagh, Ring Road, Urmer 2, Surizai feeders will face inconveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 13th July from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Phando Road 2, Akhoonabad, Surizai Bala, Rasheed Garhi, Phandoo baba, Ring Road 2, Auxilliary feeders will face inconveniences . The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV New Shahibagh-Shabqadar Transmission on 12th July from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 132 KV Tangi, Charsadda grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 12th ,13th , 14th, 15th, July from 7 a.

m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ali Zai 1,2, Hangu Road, Gumbat, Old Gumbat,Bilitong, Express feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kalabagh �Trug-Tajazai Transmission on 13th July from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Tajazai grid connected feeders will face inconveniences . The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 12th, 19th, 26th July from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel , Al Hadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehman Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accoumulator, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Wah Noble, SAC, Mustahikum HEC, Echo Pak, Muree Glass, Biffo, Nomi Steel, Hatar Steel, Shadi , Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, Adeel Shahbaz, Suraj Gali 1, 2, Nawa Synpack feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Marriage Road Hangu Bari Kohat Charsadda Tangi Bagh July HEC Silver From P

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.31 USD per ba ..

1 minute ago

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of US federal exe ..

1 minute ago

Shehryar Afridi chairs meeting to resolve power su ..

1 minute ago

Two Motorway Police officers sacrifice lives in l ..

1 minute ago

Dutch 'golden age' statue stirs ghosts of colonial ..

4 minutes ago

Leclerc warned after breaking coronavirus 'bubble' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.