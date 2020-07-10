Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension schedule

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 12th July from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bari Bagh, Ring Road, Urmer 2, Surizai feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 12th July from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bari Bagh, Ring Road, Urmer 2, Surizai feeders will face inconveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 13th July from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Phando Road 2, Akhoonabad, Surizai Bala, Rasheed Garhi, Phandoo baba, Ring Road 2, Auxilliary feeders will face inconveniences . The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV New Shahibagh-Shabqadar Transmission on 12th July from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 132 KV Tangi, Charsadda grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 12th ,13th , 14th, 15th, July from 7 a.

m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ali Zai 1,2, Hangu Road, Gumbat, Old Gumbat,Bilitong, Express feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kalabagh �Trug-Tajazai Transmission on 13th July from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Tajazai grid connected feeders will face inconveniences . The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 12th, 19th, 26th July from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel , Al Hadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehman Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accoumulator, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Wah Noble, SAC, Mustahikum HEC, Echo Pak, Muree Glass, Biffo, Nomi Steel, Hatar Steel, Shadi , Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, Adeel Shahbaz, Suraj Gali 1, 2, Nawa Synpack feeders will face inconveniences.