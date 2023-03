Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidalbe maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidalbe maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 500 KV from Peshawar Grid Station on March 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar University, Peshawar Industrial, Peshawar Cantt, Jamrud, Regi Model; Town, Hayatabad, Kohat, KDA Kohat, Mattan, Rehman Baba, Peshawar City, Pabbi grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 4, 7 ,11, 14 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, Academy Town, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhanoo, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on March 4, 7, 11, 14 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,Old Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shoakat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ciramics, Frontier Green Wood feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on March 6, 9 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Kachori, Shah Dhand, Kan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatot, New Chamkani, Phando Road 2, Ring Road, , Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai Bala, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on March 6, 913, 16, 18 from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on March 6, 9, 13, 16, 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Bhana Mari, Murshid Abad, Abassin, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road,Old Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodia Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Landi Arbab 1,2, Sheikh Muhammadi, Swati Gate, Scheme Chowk feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on March 4, 8, 11, 15 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commercial , Jhangir Abad, University Town, NCR, PAF Base, Sadar Road, MES 2, Old MES, Warsak Road 1, Marble Industries , CAA, Palosi 1,2, ICF, Babo Ghari, Marble Industries , CAA, Paolsi 1, Behria Colony, Bank Of Khyber , Scarp 1, ICF feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on March 4, 8, 11, 15, 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Daragai and Warsak Road feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Base Grid Station on March 4, 8, 11, 15, 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV PAF , Hassain khel, Sephan, Live Stock and Old Badber feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Road Grid Station on March 6, 9, 13, 16, 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Ghari Sheikh Abad, Kochian, Mathara Shahi Bala, Shah Gai industrial, Swat scout and Marble Chowk feeders would face inconvenience.