Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams nab 218 domestic, commercial power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday nab 218 domestic and commercial power pilferers and warned strict legal action in Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, and Hazara-2 Circles.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan checked different areas of ShahiBagh sub division of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 64 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly, PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams checked areas of Daudzai sub division and nabbed 53 connections for power pilferage.

48 commercial and Domestic connections were detected in the areas of Pabbi-1,3 sub divisions of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

In Batkhelasub division of Swat Circle the checking teams found 21 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage and in Baffa sub divisions of Hazara-2, Circle and nabbed 32 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

PESCO warns that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles.