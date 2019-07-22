Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) launches crackdown against elements involved in power theft

The Task Force of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday launched crackdown against elements involved in power theft in the limits of Sheikh Muhammadi feeder and registered cases against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):The Task Force of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday launched crackdown against elements involved in power theft in the limits of Sheikh Muhammadi feeder and registered cases against them.

Under the supervision of XEN PESCO Khyber Circle, PESCO teams conducted operation against power pilferers and removed 15 direct hooks in the limits of Sheikh Muhammadi feeder.

The XEN has sought cooperation of LG representatives, councilors and elders of the area for removal of direct hooks imperative for smooth electricity to consumers besides eradicating load shedding in the area. The XEN has warned to take strict action against elements involved in power theft cases.