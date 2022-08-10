UrduPoint.com

Peshawar High Court Sought Report About Promotion Of Police Officers Through PSB

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Peshawar High Court sought report about promotion of police officers through PSB

Peshawar High Court Wednesday sought a report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Establishment Department, Attorney General and Advocate General over writ petition filed against the promotion of police officers from grade-17 and above through Provincial Selection Board (PSB).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Peshawar High Court Wednesday sought a report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Establishment Department, Attorney General and Advocate General over writ petition filed against the promotion of police officers from grade-17 and above through Provincial Selection Board (PSB).

The two-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Ahmed and Justice Fazal Subhan Butt directed to submit the report about the promotions till September 13 and said that the meeting of selection board convened during this period would be conditional in the court order.

Judges said that the court should also be informed whether the provincial government could decide promotions of officers from grade-17 and above and also about the modus operandi.

Councilors of the petitioner said that despite including officers having the ranks of District Police Officer and Superintendent of Police acquired confirmation for their appointments; the provincial government convened a meeting of PSB to promote blue eyed officers.

He contended that the Establishment Division has the ambit to promote officers of Grade-17 and above through Central Selection Board. He said that his clients have been ignored despite fulfilling the criteria for promotions.

The Advocate General prayed the court for granting time to collect and compile the comments. The court also directed Federal authorities to present their stance and adjourn the proceedings till September 13.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police September From Government Court

Recent Stories

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be ..

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be launched soon: Minister

44 seconds ago
 'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to r ..

'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to return to Leipzig

45 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs strict action against contrac ..

Commissioner directs strict action against contractors

48 seconds ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebration ..

NA Speaker inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly

50 seconds ago
 Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

4 minutes ago
 "PPP to deliver party chief's message to every ind ..

"PPP to deliver party chief's message to every individual"

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.