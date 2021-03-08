Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that the policemen behind the murder of the student who had come there for Test from Bannu had been taken into custody and investigation is underway.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Police shot dead a student dead in Dillazaak police precinct on Monday.

The victim who belongs to Bannu had come to Peshawar for a Test.

This is the another shocking case in Peshawar after Osama Satti case in Islamabad while claims of PTI government to reform police remain just claims.

According to the cousin of the deceased, they had come to Dilabaaz area for lunch and after having lunch were going back to their destination.

“Police started firing aiming at our car. We parked it and came out but they did firing as a result of which my cousin fell injured,” said the relative of the victim.

The police asked him to shift the injured to nearby hospital, saying that they would follow him.

“But the police did not come to hospital while my cousin succumbed to injuries,” he added.

SP City Atiq Shah had confirmed death of the student and said that the police officials who were involved in killing the boy were arrested.

“We have arrested the policemen who are involved in the incident and we are investigating the matter,” Shah said, adding that the action would be taken against all those who were involved in the murder under the law.

Osama Satti murder in Islamabad raised serious question on police training but still no comprehensive plan was chalked out to address this serious issue.