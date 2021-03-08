UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Shot Student Dead In Dilabaaz Area

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:01 PM

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

The reports say that the policemen behind the murder of the student who had come there for Test from Bannu had been taken into custody and investigation is underway.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Police shot dead a student dead in Dillazaak police precinct on Monday.

The victim who belongs to Bannu had come to Peshawar for a Test.

This is the another shocking case in Peshawar after Osama Satti case in Islamabad while claims of PTI government to reform police remain just claims.

According to the cousin of the deceased, they had come to Dilabaaz area for lunch and after having lunch were going back to their destination.

“Police started firing aiming at our car. We parked it and came out but they did firing as a result of which my cousin fell injured,” said the relative of the victim.

The police asked him to shift the injured to nearby hospital, saying that they would follow him.

“But the police did not come to hospital while my cousin succumbed to injuries,” he added.

SP City Atiq Shah had confirmed death of the student and said that the police officials who were involved in killing the boy were arrested.

“We have arrested the policemen who are involved in the incident and we are investigating the matter,” Shah said, adding that the action would be taken against all those who were involved in the murder under the law.

Osama Satti murder in Islamabad raised serious question on police training but still no comprehensive plan was chalked out to address this serious issue.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Murder Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Student Car All Government

Recent Stories

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

14 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

18 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.